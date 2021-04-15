BC Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau delivers her speech after being re-elected during a press conference at the Delta Victoria Ocean Pointe Resort in Victoria, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

BC Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau delivers her speech after being re-elected during a press conference at the Delta Victoria Ocean Pointe Resort in Victoria, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. Greens call for a ‘targeted shutdown’ strategy, more COVID data as cases remain high

The party is also calling on the government to expand asymptomatic and rapid testing

As the third wave continues to surge through the province, B.C. Green Caucus is calling on the province to tighten rules once again.

The caucus released a series of recommendations Thursday (April 8) broken down into three categories. While B.C. is currently in the middle of a three-week “circuit breaker,” the Greens don’t believe that measure will do enough. COVID cases in B.C. have teetered around the 1,000 mark for days now, setting records for the entire pandemic.

The Greens are calling on the province to bring in a “clear and targeted shutdown strategy” for three weeks, on top of the circuit breaker measures. Currently, all indoor group fitness, indoor worship services and indoor dining in banned in B.C.

The Greens want the province to enforce non-essential travel restrictions, move school online for most students and provide more support to enable non-essential businesses to close.

The Greens are also calling on B.C. to resume daily COVID briefings, which have been reduced to twice weekly for months now, release data on weekends, extend media availabilities and use new way to target demographics that have not been following COVID rules.

The party is also calling on the government to expand asymptomatic and rapid testing in workplaces, schools, businesses and neighbourhoods, improve variants of concern and speed up vaccination efforts.

A recent preprint paper done by BC Centre for Disease Control scientists showed that publicly reported figures of variants of concern are lower than those captured by the PCR test. Scientists said they believed variants make up about 40 per cent of total cases, not the 20 or so per cent that health officials have publicly acknowledged.

Teachers’ union presidents in B.C.’s hardest hit Fraser Health region have called for a move to hybrid classes as well as more vaccines for teachers. BCCDC data shows that cases among children under the age of 15 have reached their highest rate since the pandemic began. Cases among teens aged 15 to 19 are also on the rise, with cases the week of March 21-27 rising from 86 to 138 per 100,000.

B.C. health officials are expected to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 situation on Thursday afternoon.

READ MORE: Experts say COVID variants likely make up 40% of B.C.’s cases, double what officials have disclosed

READ MORE: Teachers’ union calls for Fraser Health K-3 mask mandate, more vaccines as cases rise in youths

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BC GreenCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fetal alcohol spectrum disorder gets ‘meagre’ support compared to other conditions: B.C. report
Next story
Councillor wants to see Vernon fire pit project expanded

Just Posted

Matt Nicholas, owner of Vernon's Black Crow Cannabis, runs one of the many pot shops now open in town. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Cannabis shops paying premium to operate in Vernon

Business licence fee is $2,000, compared to $135 for other businesses

Vernon Secondary School, along with Clarence Fulton, has had seven exposures to date. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
More COVID-19 exposures at two Vernon high schools

Both schools have each had seven exposures to date

Vernon city Coun. Scott Anderson said he took what he could get this year in terms of the fire pit project in Polson Park, but he’d like to see it expand to local beaches in the future. (Contributed)
Councillor wants to see Vernon fire pit project expanded

City staff report no or low use of project in winter months of pilot project

A new 12-lot subdivision is proposed in the Foothills. (Google Maps)
Upset builds over proposed Foothills development in Vernon

12-lot Reservoir Road subdivision under consideration off Foothills Drive

Interior Health reported 288 cases in Central Okanagan, up from the previous week’ 214. (BC Centre for Disease Control)
Weekly COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Central Okanagan

Interior Health recorded 288 cases of the virus from April 4 to 10

A woman wears a protective face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as he walks past the emergency entrance of Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. COVID-19 cases have been on a steady increase in the province of British Columbia over the past week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Top doctor warns B.C.’s daily cases could reach 3,000 as COVID hospitalizations surge

There are more than 400 people in hospital, with 125 of them in ICU

Grieving mothers, addicts and recovering addicts spoke during a vigil in Penticton on the fifth anniversary of B.C.’s overdose crisis April 14, 2021. (Brennan Phillips/Western News)
Grieving Okanagan mothers, drug users, recovering addicts share stories about B.C.’s overdose crisis

Those affected say ‘archaic’ drug policies caused thousands of preventable deaths 5 years into overdose crisis

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A crossing guard stops traffic as students wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 arrive at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. A number of schools in the Fraser Health region, including Woodward Hill, have reported cases of the B.1.7.7 COVID-19 variant first detected in the U.K. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID-infected students in Lower Mainland schools transmitting to 1 to 2 others: data

Eight to 13 per cent of COVID cases among students in the Lower Mainland were acquired in schools, B.C. says

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Norm Scott, president of Royal Canadian Legion Branch # 91, is disappointed the Legion does not qualify for COVID financial assistance from the provincial government. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C.’s pandemic aid package passing Legion branches by

Federal non-profit status stymies provincial assistance eligibility

Latest modelling by public health shows cases generated by COVID-19 infections into places where it can spread quickly. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
Industrial sites, pubs, restaurants driving COVID-19 spread in B.C.

Infection risk higher in offices, retail, warehouses, farms

Thomas Kruger-Allen
Penticton beach attacker heading back to court for further assaults

Thomas Kruger-Allen is charged with three counts of assault causing bodily harm

After knocking out a hedge fire at a 17th Street SE residence near the corner of Okanagan Avenue, Salmon Arm firefighters douse the bushes behind the home and the surrounding area on Thursday, April 15, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Burning hedge between Salmon Arm homes gives cause to FireSmart properties

Firefighters make quick work of blaze, siding damaged on one residence

Most Read