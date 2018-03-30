Black Press file image

B.C. Green Party says data safe after contract with AggregateIQ

Party says it does not believe its members’ personal information was stolen

The B.C. Green Party says it does not believe its members’ personal information was stolen, after the party worked with a Victoria-based tech company that’s mired in an international privacy scandal.

Executive director Laura Lavin says the Greens contracted AggregateIQ between January and August 2016 to create a new voter database.

She says the party has received written confirmation from AggregateIQ that it destroyed any data it collected from the Greens at the end of its contract.

The company faces accusations that it played a role in influencing Britain’s vote to leave the European Union.

RELATED: B.C. company denies link to Facebook data scandal

Canadian whistleblower Christopher Wylie has also alleged that AggregateIQ used algorithms developed by Cambridge Analytica, a company he says improperly harvested personal data from more than 50-million Facebook users to help Donald Trump win the U.S. presidency.

In a statement posted on its website this week, AggregateIQ denies any connection to Cambridge Analytica and says it works in full compliance with the jurisdictions where it operates.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Summerland mudslide threatens homes
Next story
Horgan to make announcement during South Okanagan trip

Just Posted

Mysterious death at Myra Canyon being dealt with by Serious Crime investigators

Serious Crime investigators handle investigation into man’s death

Lake Country bunny sanctuary closed due to deadly virus threat

The Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary will be closed until further notice

Much gratitude and thanks

LETTER: Stroke survivor appreciates care, kindness and opportunties

Affordable housing, child safety and dog poop

LETTERS: Vernon residents air their concerns on a variety of subjects

Child care concerns

LETTER: Vernon daycare owner urging change

What’s happening

Find out what’s happening in communities around the Okanagan and Shuswap this Easter weekend

Okanagan Incorrectional: Dashboard

Interactive graphics and features and the information we couldn’t fit into the series

Horgan to make announcement during South Okanagan trip

Premier John Horgan is making stops in Penticton and Oliver on April 3.

Four Canadian diplomats expelled from Russia

Situation escalates over the alleged poisoning of a former spy and his daughter earlier this month

B.C. Green Party says data safe after contract with AggregateIQ

Party says it does not believe its members’ personal information was stolen

Summerland mudslide threatens homes

Summerland declares state of local emergency for two homes

Breastfeeding photo challenges stigmas, highlights hurdles

The Facebook photo of Serah Small breastfeeding her eight-week-old in an arena change room had drawn more than 1,000 likes and 500 shares by Thursday morning.

B.C. Wildfire en route to Lower Nicola Indian Band

No details have emerged, but the LNIB Fire Department requested support from B.C. Wildfire Service

Okanagan Incorrectional: B.C.’s promising, new jail grinds into motion

PART ONE: Violence, drugs and health-care issues at the Okanagan Correctional Centre

Most Read