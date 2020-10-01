B.C. Green candidates announced for Central Okanagan ridings

A call for candidates was put out late last week for the Central Okanagan

The B.C. Green Party announced its candidates for several ridings, including three in the Central Okanagan.

John Janmaat will be running for Kelowna-Lake Country, Amanda Poon for Kelowna-Mission and Peter Truch for Kelowna West.

“I am excited by the prospect of working with this talented slate of candidates,” party leader Sonia Furstenau said in a statement.

“B.C. needs more MLAs who will put people ahead of politics. B.C. Greens are needed in the Legislature now more than ever as we work to recover from this pandemic in a way that is more sustainable and equitable. I’m confident that these candidates will be incredible advocates for their communities and for British Columbians.”

The announcement of the new candidates came as the party released the details of its first platform pledge for the snap election, which focuses on the most vulnerable: seniors in long-term care.

The Greens promised to move away from a for-profit care home model and will focus instead on community-based facilities that “integrate seniors more deeply into our communities.”

READ: BC Green’s focus on long-term care reform in first platform promise

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

BC politicsBC Votes 2020Election 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. VOTES 2020: Wilkinson to stop 24-hour camping in city parks
Next story
Be prepared and drive safely, say BC RCMP as winter draws closer

Just Posted

Vernon Mounties probe white supremacy propaganda

Slips leading people to websites boasting extreme ideology were strewn about local school yards Sept. 30

B.C. Green candidates announced for Central Okanagan ridings

A call for candidates was put out late last week for the Central Okanagan

Outbreak at Vernon care facility not COVID-19

Scenario C respiratory illness outbreak declared Sept. 25 by Interior Health

Costs climb to more than $100K for BC SPCA to care for animals in Princeton farm seizure

Eight puppies, of the 97 animals seized have now died from parvovirus enteritis

Vernon author’s book describes how child’s death transforms mother’s life

Destanne Norris to hold book signings in Vernon and Salmon Arm

B.C. starts October with 82 more positive COVID-19 tests

10,899 tests a record for a single day, Bonnie Henry says

Out of the shadows: Illuminating Revelstoke’s overdose crisis

The city has one of the highest illicit drug death rates per capita in B.C.

Missing mushroom picker in northern B.C. found dead

Witset elder found deceased in Price Creek area more than two weeks after he vanished

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

BC Greens focus on long-term care reform in first platform promise

Greens have promised to move away from the for-profit care home model

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

‘It’s a nightmare’: Northern B.C. family desperate after living in hotel for a year

Renae Podgorney says because of a lack of rentals, she’s now applying to rent a one-bedroom unit

Highway 6 limited in North Okanagan

Another crash reported by DriveBC following morning logging truck rollover

Sports back at play in North Okanagan schools

Gymnasiums opened up within the district for school-organized sports only

Most Read