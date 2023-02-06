B.C. government to make heavy use of spending surplus: Throne Speech

It’s time to spend money now, because it won’t be there next year.

That’s the overarching message of the first Throne Speech delivered by Premier David Eby’s government on Monday (Feb. 6).

B.C.’s Lt. Governor Janet Austin told the Legislature that the government’s budget surplus of $5.7 billion won’t be there next year as economists are predicting a global slow-down in the face of inflation and other forces.

“Your government has a proactive plan to deal with these global trends,” Austin said. “It will put this year’s surplus to work for people — to support them now and for the long-term.”

By law, surplus money not spent by March 31 must go toward B.C.’s debt.

“Some say we should respond to a downturn by pulling back, reducing services, or by making people pay out of pocket for health care,” Austin said, adding that would only reduce support for people who are only now finding their footing after the pandemic.

The speech promises “record new investments” in public health care, housing for middle-class families and public transit among other issues including public safety, while helping to reduce the cost of living for ordinary British Columbians.

RELATED: B.C. forecasts surplus of $5.7 billion, but ‘shock rebound’ may not last: minister

The government also promises to build a greener economy by introducing a skills-training program called Future Ready, improve transportation and invest in hydrogen.

Austin said the government will not turn its strategy to build more affordable housing into laws until the fall, after having worked with local governments, homebuilders and communities.

The speech also leaves it unclear when the government plans to introduce new legislation to “crack down on gangs and money laundering.”

While the speech paints a broad picture by design, many sections of it lack specific timelines and often repeat already announced measures, which so far have totaled $1 billion.

More to come.

@wolfgangdepner

wolfgang.depner@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsProvincial Government