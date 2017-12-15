FILE PHOTO. Photo by Life Force Ocean Friends.

B.C. government to launch coastal ferry review in January

The Province will begin a comprehensive review of the coastal ferry service in British Columbia in 2018

The NDP government has announced it is taking on a review of our B.C. ferry system.

In January 2018, the province will begin a comprehensive review of the coastal ferry service to evaluate its performance “in meeting the needs of ferry users and British Columbia’s coastal communities”.

The government is quick to point out the review will not consider bringing BC Ferries back under the government fold.

The review is expected to cost approximately $250,000, inclusive of all fees for technical expertise, research and analysis.

The government states this review will identify what improvements can be made to the existing model and the Coastal Ferry Services Contract to better serve the needs of ferry users and coastal communities.

Related: BC Ferries reports record-breaking traffic for first quarter

Under the terms of reference, the review will:

  • Examine whether the contracted ferry services are being provided for in a manner that supports the public interest.
  • Consider what changes to the price cap and regulatory model would ensure the ferry system is working as efficiently and effectively as possible for all British Columbians, and, in particular, for the ferry users and communities who depend on this essential service.
  • Identify opportunities and recommend actions to enhance ferry service delivery and/or reduce costs without impacting existing service.

The Province has appointed Blair Redlin, former deputy minister of transportation and former CEO of the BC Transportation Financing Authority, as a special adviser to oversee the review.

Redlin will report to the Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, with a final report to be delivered to government by June 2018.

The terms of reference for the Coastal Ferry Service review are available online here.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
#MeToo at work: How reporting sexual harassment works – and how it doesn’t
Next story
Federal Crown drops appeal after charges against pot activist dismissed

Just Posted

Meningococcal disease outbreak declared in Okanagan

Five cases in last six months among 15-to-19 year-olds, including one in Coldstream

West Kelowna RCMP seeks to reunite stolen items to owners

Numerous personal belongings were found during a seizure

Kelowna city council spends big on Glenmore fire hall

2018 budget: Upgrade of Glemore fire hall to include 12 full-time firefighters

Accident in Lake Country

Thursday morning commute slow on Highway 97 following MVI

UPDATE: Kelowna quarry fire deemed suspicious

A vehicle in a Stewart Road quarry burned Thursday morning.

VIDEO: Average Canadian food bill to rise by $348 in 2018

Atlantic Canada and B.C. will see the most increases for consumers

B.C. government to launch coastal ferry review in January

The Province will begin a comprehensive review of the coastal ferry service in British Columbia in 2018

Federal Crown drops appeal after charges against pot activist dismissed

Dana Larsen said he was served notice at his home in Vancouver and the case was to be heard July 2

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry May 19

Kensington Palace announced the date to the public Friday

Smart Cities Challenge needs community support

What challenges could Penticton solve with innovative ideas and $50 million?

#MeToo at work: How reporting sexual harassment works – and how it doesn’t

British Columbians have four options to report harassment or assault, but none of them are easy

Debt-to-household-income ratio rises in third quarter

Total household credit market debt grew to $2.11 trillion in the third quarter

Charges in car wash shooting stalled

Court waits for police watchdog report on Salmon Arm incident.

PART I: How Prince Rupert schools teach Indigenous language to hundreds of students

A multimedia series with videos and photos from children’s Sm’algyax classes on B.C.’s North Coast

Most Read