B.C. gives $720K grant to organization supporting seniors at risk of homelessness

The province is giving $720,000 in funding to the SHINE program, which help seniors find support and housing in B.C.
The announcement was made by Mental Health and Addictions Minister Sheila Malcomson in Nanaimo on Monday (Dec. 20).
The SHINE program (Seniors Housing Information and Navigation Ease) is led by the Seniors Services Society of BC and “is a province-wide initiative designed to facilitate timely access to and navigation of appropriate housing services and supports for seniors.”
Society CEO Alison Silgardo said that the past couple of years have shown the need to help seniors to navigate housing and other supports.
More to come.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.