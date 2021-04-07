B.C. gang cops target Kelowna drug trade

CFSEU officers spent a week in Kelowna last month, seizing weapons and drugs

B.C.’s gang cops were recently deployed to Kelowna, taking aim at the city’s drug trade.

Through the week of March 21, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia’s (CFSEU-BC’s) Uniform Gang Enforcement Team (UGET) was in Kelowna. The team worked in tandem with Kelowna Mounties, who briefed them on local crime hot spots and provided up-to-date intelligence.

Over those six days, officers stopped 21 vehicles and checked 27 people, the majority of whom were involved with the street-level drug trade. UGET members seized three airsoft guns, multiple knives, and a baton, as well as quantities of cocaine, crystal meth, heroin, and fentanyl.

While UGET is a Lower Mainland-based unit, members are regularly sent around the province to provide short-term support to local police.

“UGET represents the overt, tactical and specialized uniform presence of CFSEU-BC which will directly interact with individuals involved in organized criminal activity to help our Agency deliver on our mandate. Providing UGET support to Kelowna is a positive for the community and law enforcement.”

In West Kelowna on March 25, the unit arrested a man after executing a search warrant on his house.

Vancouver Sun journalist Kim Bolan later reported that man to be Kyle Gianis, also revealing Gianis was the victim of a targeted gang shooting at a Kelowna gym on March 29.

