B.C. foursome charged after 5,000 pieces of stolen mail seized in Calgary

Four people facing 87 fraud, theft charges after huge mail bust in Calgary

Calgary Police Service says four Surrey residents are facing 87 charges after seven firearms, stolen property and more than 5,000 pieces of stolen mail were seized in a bust on Nov. 22.

Police say the mail was from four different provinces and affected 2,194 people.

The bust was the result of an investigation that was launched last August after Calgary’s Centralized Break and Enter Unit noticed an increase is break-ins, car theft and other fraudulent activity.

Calgary Police collaborated with police in Edmonton, Vancouver, Richmond and Langley to identify the four suspects.

A search warrant was executed in Calgary, in the 9000-block of Bridleridge Green S.W., on Nov. 22.

Three Surrey residents were arrested at the scene (30-year-old Robert Paul Allard, 34-year-old Steven Edward Hart, and 29-year-old Courtney Lee Delf, 29).

The fourth suspect, 25-year-old Laetitia Angelique Acera, was arrested at a later date.

Among them, 87 charge with committing residential and commercial break-ins, motor vehicle theft, wearing a disguise in the commission of an indictable offence, possession of stolen property over and under $5,000, using a stolen credit card, fraud under $5,000, breach of probation, unsafe storage of a firearm, possessing a firearm obtained by crime, knowing possession of an unlicensed firearm, possessing a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, and possession of stolen mail.

“Through the assistance of Canada Post Inspectors, approximately 3,970 pieces of the mail recovered were confirmed as having been reported stolen,” according to Calgary Police Services. “The recovered mail will eventually be returned to the rightful recipients, once the disruption to Canada Post service is resolved.”

Calgary Police Services provided these tips to residents:

• Secure homes and vehicles every night by 9 p.m.

• Always remove garage door openers from vehicles parked near your residence. Offenders will often target vehicles that have openers in them to gain access to a residence.

• Secure all of your windows and doors, even if you are home.

• Keep your car keys in an unlikely place, not right beside your door for thieves to easily find.

• Keep irreplaceable documents, photos and items in an unlikely place.

• Get to know your neighbours. Report any suspicious people or activity to police immediately by calling either the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or 9-1-1 for a crime in progress.

• Never leave keys in an unattended vehicle, especially while warming up vehicles in cold weather.



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter