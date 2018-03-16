B.c. Flood and Wildfire Review forum set for Kelowna

Public asked to give input at March 21 forum, 2 to 8 p.m., at Coast Capri Hotel

Premier John Horgan (centre) with flood and wildfire review co-chairs George Abbott and Skawahlook First Nation Hereditary Chief Maureen Chapman. Photo: Black Press files

The B.C. Flood and Wildfire Review process will bring a public forum to Kelowna on Wednesday, March 28, from 2 to 8 p.m.

The event will take place at the Coast Capri Hotel, 1171 Harvey Ave.

Led by co-chairs former Liberal MLA George Abbott and Skawahlook First Nation Hereditary Chief Maureen Chapman, the B.C. Flood and Wildfire Review was commissioned by the provincial government in December 2017 to collect public feedback across the province on the government response to the 2017 flood and wildfire seasons.

Local residents are encouraged to meet with the review team, share your feedback and help shape recommendations to the province on how to improve preparation, prevention, response, and recovery policies and practices for future flood and wildfire events.

Interior MLAs have criticized the provincial response to damage claims since the fires were brought under control, citing cases where businesses have waited weeks for payment after staying open to provide goods and services to the relief effort.

B.C. Premier John Horgan acknowledged the delays in what he called “19th Century systems” for dealing with emergencies, and said updating those systems will be a key task for the review.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said B.C.’s emergency systems have worked well, but the “sheer scale” of the spring floods and then forest fires overwhelmed the provincial government last year.

