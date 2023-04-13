B.C. Finance Minister Katrine Conroy speaks at a Kelowna Chamber luncheon April 13, 2023. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

B.C. finance minister in Kelowna to promote budget

Katrine Conroy said support for British Columbians is a highlight for her in the budget

Small businesses in Kelowna, and across B.C., may not have seen a lot of relief in the provincial budget, but it will come, according to Finance Minister Katrine Conroy.

She was in town for a Kelowna Chamber luncheon on April 13 to promote the budget.

“What we looked at was affordability across the province,” said Conroy. “When people have support so they can go out and shop and spend their money in the community it actually helps small businesses.”

Conroy said the affordability credits the NDP brought in have been significant and will be invested back into communities across the province. The minister also brought up the childcare initiative, now in year five of a ten-year program.

“We significantly expanded childcare supports, $500 to $900 a month is going back into parents’ pockets. People are also saying it’s helping them get employed.”

The minister said 75 per cent of job growth in B.C. last year was directly attributed to women returning back to work.

“They attribute that to the fact that they have affordable childcare.”

There are a number of things in the budget that will support businesses, she added.

Conroy also said support for British Columbians is a highlight for her in the budget.

“Just the things that we can do to help people in a way that we have the ability to do it, is helping to put money back into their pockets. All the initiatives that we’re doing, they’re not just for the Lower Mainland, they’re for people right across the province.”

