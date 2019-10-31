NEWS BULLETIN file photo

B.C. Ferries issues travel bans to aggressive, abusive passengers

Motorist ‘aggressively drove toward’ a ferry worker in one incident this month

B.C. Ferries has had to issue one-year travel bans to certain passengers this month.

The ferry corporation noted in a press release today, Oct. 31, that it has issued “multiple” travel bans in the past two weeks, adding that it has a “zero tolerance policy” for abuse of employees.

B.C. Ferries mentioned three incidents specifically, the most recent of which occurred Oct. 22 when a passenger allegedly assaulted an employee on the Coastal Celebration on the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route.

RELATED: Man arrested after BC Ferries worker sexually assaulted aboard vessel

According to the press release, a passenger threatened use of a firearm to an employee at the Horseshoe Bay terminal in West Vancouver on Oct. 17. Two days earlier, at the Langdale terminal in Gibsons, a passenger “aggressively drove his motor vehicle toward an employee.”

The B.C. Ferries press release notes its staff have the right to a workplace that is respectful and free from harassment and violence. By law, the ferry corporation is allowed to refuse passage on its vessels.

“We are committed to providing our employees and passengers a safe and respectful environment,” said Mark Collins, B.C. Ferries president and CEO, in the release. “The vast majority of our passengers treat our employees courteously. Abusive conduct or comments, or behaviours that put our employees or the public at risk, are not tolerated. These behaviours result in a denial of service, travel ban and the involvement of police agencies.”

RELATED: B.C. Ferries to roll out anti-abuse notices at terminals as workers’ union speaks out

RELATED: Passengers denied ferry ride after breaking rules


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Chemainus man charged after German shepherd found abandoned in woods, tied with cable

Just Posted

Central Okanagan’s Swinging with the Stars returns for its 12th year

The dancing event will take place in February featuring couples and teams from the Central Okanagan

Rockets grab first shut-win of the season

Kelowna got revenge over the Victoria Royals with 1-0 victory Wednesday

RCMP warn of tax phone scam reported in West Kelowna

Victims are being fooled by fake caller ID

Okanagan College announces new fundraising campaign for health sciences centre

The $5 million fundraising goal will help build health care, dental and other labs in new building

Low-income seniors make up 42 per cent of people on Okanagan affordable housing waitlist

Situation will likely become worse as 30,000 more seniors are expected by 2036

The nutritionists’ case for not setting limits on Halloween candy

Knowing how to curb monstrous appetites without being the party pooper can be tricky

B.C. Ferries issues travel bans to aggressive, abusive passengers

Motorist ‘aggressively drove toward’ a ferry worker in one incident this month

Chemainus man charged after German shepherd found abandoned in woods, tied with cable

It’s a miracle one-year-old German Shepherd Hope survived

New steps in B.C. ride-hailing application could lead to three week delay

Changes were made to provide additional information

Okanagan firefighters grow Mo’s

Raising funds and awareness for men’s physical and mental health

Standard time better for public health, B.C. researchers say

B.C., Yukon wait for U.S. states to make daylight time permanent

Twitter pulls back on political ads due to ‘significant risks’ of bought influence

Security and privacy researchers and some Democratic politicians hailed Twitter’s decision

Pamela Anderson asks Trudeau to serve inmates vegan meals to save cash

Anderson says a jail reduced costs by $273,000 when it switched to vegetarian meals

Morning Start: Happy Halloween!

Your morning start for Thursday, October 31st, 2019

Most Read