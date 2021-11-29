A sign showing limits on consumer gasoline purchases is seen on a fuel pump at a gas station in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A sign showing limits on consumer gasoline purchases is seen on a fuel pump at a gas station in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. extends gas rationing, state of emergency until Dec. 14 as storms continue

Limit of 30 litres per gas station visit applies to southwest B.C.

The province is extending its gasoline rationing measures in the southwest region of B.C. until Dec. 14.

The state of emergency will remain until that time as well.

Energy Minister Bruce Ralston said that retailers and motorists have cooperated with the gas rationing measures, which set limits at 30 litres per visit.

Ralston said that fuel has come to B.C. via barge from the south and from the east via trains while the Trans Mountain pipeline remains down.

The pipeline has been shut off since Nov. 14 and Ralston said that it’s unclear how this week’s incoming storm will affect that piece of infrastructure.

The fuel restrictions apply only to non-essential and non-commercial motorists; commercial operators can continue to fill up without restrictions, typically using card-lock gas stations.

READ MORE: ‘Tiger Dam’ being built on Highway 1 in Abbotsford to hold back floodwaters

READ MORE: B.C. local governments need help with flood control, Horgan says

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking News

Previous story
Another fatal crash on Highway 3 near Princeton
Next story
Quesnel pulp mill to shut down due to transportation issues

Just Posted

The return of the Coca Cola Classic Peewee Hockey Tournament – which will celebrate its 50th year in 2022 – is among the highlights for the 62nd annual Vernon Winter Carnival, which runs Feb. 4-13. Carnival event tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 3. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon Winter Carnival scores record number of events

Lake Country RCMP are collecting toys and games for the Food Bank's Christmas Hamper program. (RCMP image)
Lake Country police driving for toys, games

The horses of Caravan Farm Theatre await the cue to draw their sleigh of audience members into a magical Christmas story and the woods of this spectacular setting near Armstrong. (Photo by Tim Matheson)
North Okanagan theatre taking fans on Joyride

Boozy Hot Chocolate. MUST CREDIT: Photo by Laura Chase de Formigny for The Washington Post.
Hot Chocolate Fest to warm up Okanagan