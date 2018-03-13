(File)

B.C. expands coverage for chronic hepatitis C

People can now get treatment and a new drug under PharmaCare

Anyone who has chronic hepatitis C in B.C. will now be able to get treatment covered by PharmaCare.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says a new drug for the treatment of the disease has also been added to the PharmaCare formulary.

Dix says people will be able to get treatment, regardless of the severity of their disease, under the expansion of treatment options covered by PharmaCare.

The government says the new drug, commonly known as Vosevi, was developed for adult patients whose disease has been difficult to treat and was not successfully treated with other medications.

Dix says adding Vosevi to formulary means patients will have multiple treatment options available.

The government estimates that 73,000 people in the province live with the virus, with the cost of treatment ranging from $45,000 to more than $100,000 per patient.

It says chronic hepatitis C can be a life-threatening communicable disease, with serious complications, such as liver failure and liver cancer, if it isn’t treated.

The Canadian Press

