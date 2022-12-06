St. Paul’s hospital in Vancouver is shown on April 29, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. doctors ratify new agreement that includes pay increase, more rural funding

3-year agreement includes better after-hours pay, more rural funding, shift toward primary care

B.C. doctors have ratified a new three-year physician master agreement, which promises better pay and more rural funding, among other things.

Voting on the agreement closed at midnight Monday night (Dec. 5), with 5,591 ballots cast and 95.15 per cent of them in favour.

The proposed agreement was first announced at the end of October, along with a new family physician payment model, developed by the B.C. government and Doctors of B.C. It includes a $708-million incremental cost increase by the end of year three, which will be used to fund the new payment model, more rural programs, after-hours services, enhanced physician benefits and the shift toward primary care networks.

British ColumbiaDoctorsHealthcareHealthcare and Medicine

