B.C. dentists argue for COVID-19 vaccine priority after ‘disappointing’ exclusion from plan

Vaccines are essential for dentists as patients cannot wear masks during treatment, argues BCDA

Dentists aren’t happy with B.C.’s new COVID-19 vaccination plan which excludes them from being inoculated alongside medical practitioners next month.

In a letter sent to Premier John Horgan Saturday (Jan. 23), the BC Dental Association said it’s “extremely disappointed” professionals were not included in Phase 2 of the rollout plan.

As it was announced Friday, medical specialists, doctors and high-risk populations including seniors ages 80 and older are scheduled to be eligible for vaccinations in February and March.

Not included are the province’s dentists, who are defiant in asserting that “dentistry is an essential service.”

“More importantly, dental care, including aerosol-generating dental procedures, are provided to patients who cannot wear a mask during treatment,” reads the letter, signed by association president Anthony Nadolski.

READ MORE: B.C.’s COVID-19 mass vaccinations expected to start in April

The group cited Ontario’s vaccine plan, which includes dentists in its second stage of inoculation rollout, as another reason they should be vaccinated earlier than B.C.’s general public.

“Access to vaccines will ensure continued access to urgent and emergency dental care,” the letter went on to say.

The majority of B.C.’s immunization plan prioritizes residents by age, rather than occupation.


Most Read