B.C. health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides an update on COVID-19 cases in B.C., Vancouver, June 18, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. COVID-19 infections stay low, travel announcement this week

32 cases in past three days as Horgan prepares for next phase

B.C.’s next phase of in-province travel is expected this week, as provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry gave advice to people preparing to take holidays within B.C. under the COVID-19 pandemic.

In her latest update, Henry reported 10 positive tests up to Saturday, 10 up to Sunday and 16 up to Monday, June 22. Active cases of the novel coronavirus are at 182, with 14 people in hospital and one additional death since June 18.

With B.C. cases remaining low, Henry said B.C. residents should expect an update from Premier John Horgan this week on the move to a third phase of B.C.’s restrictions. That is expected to include the removal of the essential-only travel advisory within the province and resorts and other tourism activities to resume.

more to come…

