B.C. couple fakes sex to steal laundry room coins

Rossland couple fakes the dirty to clean out the washers and dryers

A Rossland couple went to a lot of effort last weekend to steal some small change.

Police say they were called to the 1500 block of Nickleplate Road after receiving reports of a man and a woman having sex in the laundry room of an apartment building.

“It turned out intercourse was faked in order to clear people out of the laundry room so the male could steal change from the washing machines,” RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said Monday.

The couple was caught and theft charges are being pursued.

Police say both the man and woman are known to them.

They were scheduled to make their first appearance in Rossland provincial court in February.