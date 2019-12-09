The B.C. Coroner’s Service is hoping someone will identify a man found dead in the Peace region. He was wearing size 11 Nike Air Max running shoes. (B.C. Coroner’s Service)

B.C. coroner asking for help identifying man found dead in Peace region

Mounties have deemed the man’s death not suspicious and believe he died earlier this year

The B.C. Coroner’s Service is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man found dead in the Peace region early last month.

In a Monday morning news release, the agency said it was having trouble identifying a man found in a farmer’s field 10 kilometres northeast of Moberly Lake on Nov. 1.

Mounties have deemed the man’s death not suspicious and believe he died earlier this year.

The coroner believes the man under the age of 40 when he died. At the time of death he was wearing a camouflage-style shirt, blue True Religion-brand jeans and size 11 Nike Air Max running shoes.

The agency is asking anyone who may be able to identify the man to call the Fort St. John RCMP at 250 787-8140, or the B.C. Coroners Service’s at 1-877-660-5077 or by email at bccs.siu@gov.bc.ca.

ALSO READ: B.C. creates $8.5M organization to improve safety for health care workers

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wealth of Canadians divided along racial lines, says report on income inequality

Just Posted

Two-vehicle collision on Spall Road and Harvey Avenue

The accident has slowed traffic down

Rockets’ Foote joins Canada’s best at World Junior selection camp

Team Canada’s first WJC game is against the Americans on Dec. 27 in Prague, Czech Republic

Rutland’s annual Christmas light-up brings the community together

The event is being held from 1 to 6 p.m. at Plazza 33 and Roxy Square

Chris Griffin to headline Cool Ranch Comedy’s last show of the year

The event will take place at Fernando’s Pub on Dec. 11

Rockets extend point streak to eight games with shootout win over Blades

Rockets’ Ethan Ernst scored the shootout winner

VIDEO: Led by ‘Marriage Story,’ Netflix dominates Golden Globe noms

Netflix flexed its muscles across all categories, just as it is girding for battle with a host of new streaming services

B.C. coroner asking for help identifying man found dead in Peace region

Mounties have deemed the man’s death not suspicious and believe he died earlier this year

Lawyer competence includes knowledge of Indigenous-Crown history: B.C. law society

All practising lawyers in B.C. will be required to take a six-hour online course covering these areas

Wealth of Canadians divided along racial lines, says report on income inequality

One interesting finding was that racialized men have a higher employment rate than non-racialized men

Morning Start: What if The Matrix starred Will Smith?

Your morning start for Monday, Dec. 09

West Kelowna house fire demonstrates danger posed by candles

West Kelowna Fire Rescue says an unattended candle caused the Sunday afternoon fire.

Vancouver ‘party bus’ slapped with $27,000+ fine for carrying minors, alcohol on board

Fine could escalate to $50,000, police say

B.C. universities post $340 million worth of surpluses thanks to international student tuition

Students call for spending as international enrolment produces huge surpluses at many universities

Conservatives urge Morneau to deliver ‘urgent’ fall economic update

Morneau says the first thing the Liberals plan to do is bring in their promised tax cut for the middle class

Most Read