Ranchero Deep Creek Fire Department firefighters extinguish a blazing pile of refuse at a property in the 5900 block of Mellor’s Frontage Road. B.C. Conservation Officer Service was brought in to investigate the blaze. (Sean Coubrough/CSRD photo)

Ranchero Deep Creek Fire Department firefighters extinguish a blazing pile of refuse at a property in the 5900 block of Mellor’s Frontage Road. B.C. Conservation Officer Service was brought in to investigate the blaze. (Sean Coubrough/CSRD photo)

B.C. Conservation Officer Service investigating scrap fire on Shuswap property

Ranchero Deep Creek Fire Department responded to blaze on April 22

Firefighters responding to a structure fire instead found a pile of scrap parts and refuse ablaze on a Ranchero property.

At 7:47 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, the Ranchero Deep Creek Fire Department responded to a report of the structure fire in the 5900 block of Mellor’s Frontage Road.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District Fire Services Coordinator Sean Coubrough said upon arrival, firefighting crews determined it was not a structure fire, but a fire in a pile of scrap parts and other assorted refuse.

Firefighters proceeded to protect the surrounding structures and extinguish the blaze.

Coubrough said a B.C. Conservation Officer reponded and was investigating the cause of the fire to determine if there were any contraventions to provincial burning regulations, and whether any enforcement action was required.

The fire was completely extinguished by 9 p.m.

Read more: Small wildfire ignites in the Shuswap

Read more: ‘Stay local’: B.C. tourism groups back COVID-19 travel ban

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

General

fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dangerous animal tranquilizer found in test sample of Penticton street drugs
Next story
Police impersonator pulls over driver with travel questions near B.C.-Alberta border

Just Posted

A photo posted to Chris “Sky” Saccoccia’s Twitter following his rally in Kelowna on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The photo shows him shaking hands with a Kelowna Mountie. (@chrissaccoccia1/Twitter)
Kelowna RCMP denies support for top anti-masker Chris Sky’s movement despite his claims

Following a Thursday evening rally, Chris “Sky” Saccoccia thanked cops for alleged support of his movement

A gas pump at a filling station. (Photo by Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)
Vernon gas cheapest in province

Gasbuddy shows Vernon motorists filling up as low as 119.9 compared to Kelowna’s 136.9

Six men were charged i relation to a large-scale drug lab bust in Lumby in 2018. Three of them were sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (RCMP photo)
Trio behind Lumby meth lab get 3 years jail

Three men were charged in relation to a 2018 drug lab, which RCMP said was among biggest in province

Vernon firefighters responded to a hedge fire Thursday, April 23, 2021 in Linear Park. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
WATCH: Hedge fire sparks Vernon neighbourhood concerns

Neighbours say the bench, where the fire was, is a constant area of concern

Davison Orchards is ready to open its doors to guests Thursday, April 29 at 9 a.m. (Contributed)
Popular Vernon farm set to open for season

Davison Orchards ready to welcome back guests

West Kelowna firefighters practice swiftwater rescue techniques in the Shuswap River in Cherryville April 20. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
West Kelowna firefighters make a splash in North Okanagan

Swift water rescue training brings team to Cherryville’s Shuswap River

A Klee Cho Aviation B206 sits at the Dease Lake Airport on April 18 before moving passengers and supplies to Telegraph Creek. (Submitted Photo/ Mark Wheatley)
Helicopters deliver food, supplies to northern B.C. community after road closure

Road is expected to re-open by the end of April

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A former finance minister Mike de Jong on Sunday, October 15, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former cabinet minister says B.C. Liberal government took money laundering seriously

Mike de Jong told a public inquiry today that serious efforts were made to understand and address the issue of money laundering at casinos

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Construction is now complete at the South Skaha Place project that will provide 26 units of affordable housing for independent seniors in Okanagan Falls. (Submitted photo)
Okanagan Falls incorporation concept under consideration

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will form committee and study incorporating community

Ranchero Deep Creek Fire Department firefighters extinguish a blazing pile of refuse at a property in the 5900 block of Mellor’s Frontage Road. B.C. Conservation Officer Service was brought in to investigate the blaze. (Sean Coubrough/CSRD photo)
B.C. Conservation Officer Service investigating scrap fire on Shuswap property

Ranchero Deep Creek Fire Department responded to blaze on April 22

A grass fire that started Thursday, April 22, 2021 in the hills approximately 7 kilometres northeast of Penticton is now under control. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
3 wildfires spark near Penticton in one day

All fires are believed to be human caused

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna retirement home

Ten residents and one staff member at Sandlewood Retirement Resort tested positive for the virus, one person has died

Most Read