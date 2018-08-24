B.C. cherries to be sold in Japan

The federal government made an announcement in Kelowna Aug. 24

Okanagan cherries may soon be sold in Japanese stores.

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, along with MP for Kelowna-Lake Country, Stephen Fuhr, announced today that the federal government has secured market access for B.C. fresh cherry to Japan, according to a government news release. In 2017, Japan imported over $62.7 million of fresh cherries from around the world.

Building on Canada’s efforts to deepen its trade relationships and commitment to creating new export opportunities, this market access marks a key deliverable from the minister’s recent trade mission to Japan in March 2018. This is one of many opportunities that will help Canada to reach the target of $75 billion in annual agri-food exports by 2025, the release said.

Once the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership enters into force, Canadian agriculture and agri-food exports will benefit from preferential access to key Asian markets, including Japan. Through the CPTPP, Japan’s tariffs of 8.5 per cent on fresh cherries will be eliminated over 5 years from entry into force, the release said.


