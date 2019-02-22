Carin Baxter from Pitt Meadows was invited by a company called Celebrity Connected to showcase her new elasticated romper at the the 91st annual Academy Awards Luxury Gifting Suites. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

B.C. business women pitch products to stars at Oscars

One attending the Luxury Gifting Suites in Hollywood, other helping stack the swag bags

Two local business women will be pitching their products to the stars at this year’s Oscars.

Carin Baxter from Pitt Meadows was invited by a company called Celebrity Connected to showcase her new elasticated romper at the 91st annual Academy Awards Luxury Gifting Suites.

The event takes place one day before the awards show from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the W. Hollywood Hotel and around 150 to 200 celebrities and media are expected to attend the event.

Celebrity Connected contacted her for another business that Baxter owns, but she wanted to pitch something that was her own design. After a couple of teleconferences with the company, it was on board.

The design of the romper came to Baxter six months ago as she was looking at an overlapping pillowcase while making her son’s bed.

“I thought this would make more sense if it was elasticated. It just sort of came to me. I thought this would be great on a romper,” said Baxter, explaining that it eliminates the need for buttons or zippers.

So she purchased a sewing machine, and now being a seamstress, made a rough prototype to bring to a manufacturer.

Now she is manufacturing 100 in each style and selling them online. She has only recently been approached by stores interested in selling the rompers.

There will be 100 vendors at the event, 60 of them had to apply and 40 were chosen to attend.

Baxter, a self-described, celebrity buff, says she will be blown away by any celebrity she will get a chance to meet.

Her whole family will be with her, including her husband, three- and five-year-old sons, and her mother.

She is bringing 50 rompers with her to give away and will have made up special bags for celebrities she knows are coming through.

“I’ve heard that Susan Sarandon comes through. We’ve got one of the Real Housewives of [Orange County], Gretchen Rossi we’ve heard is coming through and she’s actually four months pregnant, so that would be a big deal,” said Baxter, adding that all of this year’s nominees are also invited.

She will have also have a game set up where celebrities can win a romper or donate a “Mamma Kit” to expecting mothers in Uganda, Africa in collaboration with the International Community Empowerment Foundation and The Tekera Resource Center.

Baxter watches the Oscars “every year, religiously.”

“I will be watching this year. We rented a house up in the Hollywood Hills and we are going to be watching them from there,” said Baxter.

“Just take it easy and soak it all in.”

She has watched some of the Oscar-nominated films, but is rooting for A Star Is Born, starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

She is also looking forward to checking out the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Hollywood Homes Tour and going to Disneyland.

They are leaving Feb. 21.

Maple Ridge resident Chelsea Smith will have a bikini from her swim line gifted to celebrities on Feb. 22.

Smith is the executive director of Sandy Swim, an online ladies swim wear boutique, and her Aisha bikini will be gifted to stars who are nominated for awards and celebrity attendees all staying at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Her bikini will also be part of an exclusive segment in news outlets like CNN, EXTRA!, KTLA, KCAL9 and People Magazine that will be featuring the gift bag and its contents.

Company publicist Alixandra Kupcik approached the team putting the gift bags together to see if there was room for their product.

The full-time Sprott Shaw College student found out Feb. 4 that they would be included and had to source out gift boxes and gift certificates

“I still can’t believe this. I started this company in October of 2018 because I am a marketing student and no one was giving me experience,” said the 27-year-old.

“So for me to have grown this company to the equivalent for me to be going to this event, it’s surreal. I can’t even comprehend this yet,” said Smith.

Ten female celebrities will be receiving Smith’s bikini and another 25 will be receiving a gift certificate for one.

Smith already knows who will be getting her bikinis, but she had to sign a waiver which prevents her from saying who.

“But there is one person that I’m really hoping they happen to get pictures in Hawaii in my swimsuit,” laughed Smith.

The 91st annual Academy Awards takes place at 5 p.m. on Feb. 24.

 

(Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS) Carin Baxter from Pitt Meadows and her son Luke will be at the 91st annual Academy Awards Luxury Gifting Suites to showcase Baxter’s new rompers.

Previous story
Okanagan home to 2 of the best North American lake towns
Next story
B.C. woman shares story of abuse with church officials ahead of Vatican summit

Just Posted

Road closures planned in downtown Kelowna for Strides to End Homelessness

The annual event takes place March 2

Kelowna council to consider order to fix dangerous slope

An unstable slope below Loseth Road is threatening homes

Arrest made in Kamloops kidnapping case

Robert James Rennie was located and arrested Feb. 21 by the Penticton RCMP

Kelowna connection to dead cryptocurrency exchange CEO

Gerald Cotten, holding the keys to money tied up in his virtual currency exchange, died in December.

Okanagan home to 2 of the best North American lake towns

TripAdvisor gives a nod to Kelowna and Osoyoos

Music Rundown: Who you should be watching play live this week

Fill your calendar this week with these great shows

Death at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Cause of death has not been released

UPDATE: Three in hospital after crash closes Highway 97 south of Armstrong

Injuries were serious in nature, officials say

National Energy Board approves Trans Mountain pipeline again

Next step includes cabinet voting on the controversial expansion

Regulator’s report, coming today, unlikely to settle Trans Mountain pipeline battle

The Trans Mountain pipeline will remain a controversial topic both in the political ring and out

‘There is no market for it,’ Kelowna apartment recycling takes a hit

Waste Connection of Canada’s is no longer picking up certain materials in the Central Okanagan

Highway 1 intersections collision hotspots in the Shuswap

ICBC data shows Salmon Arm motor-vehicle collisions from 2013 to 2017

Australian woman killed in avalanche at Whistler

The woman and her partner were reportedly rescued by ski patrol, but she did not survive

B.C. legislature moving suspended staff controversy to outside review

Whale watching, Seattle Mariners trips billed as emergency preparedness, Speaker Darryl Plecas says

Most Read