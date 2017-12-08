Raphael Alcoreza in a photo posted to his Facebook page.

B.C. basketball player dies after collapsing during high school game

Raphael Alcoreza went into cardiac arrest during game in Surrey on Nov. 28

  • Dec. 8, 2017 9:15 a.m.
  • News

SURREY — Raphael Alcoreza, the Surrey basketball player who collapsed during a game last week, has died in hospital.

Alcoreza, a Grade 12 student at Panorama Ridge Secondary, went into cardiac arrest during a game at Holy Cross Regional High School on Nov. 28.

The six-foot-one guard was rushed to hospital, not long after he told coaches he felt dizzy and lightheaded while at the bench.

Late Thursday and early today, several posts on Twitter responded to Alcoreza’s death.

On Tuesday (Dec. 5), a page on gofundme.com called “Support Raphael Alcoreza’s Family” was posted by Alumni Basketball, and raised nearly $14,000 in 20 hours.

“Reaching our goal for the Alcoreza family within hours shows the power our community has,” posted the unidentified administrator of the page. “We are astounded at the amount of love and support that’s being given to Raphael right now.”

• READ MORE: ‘Some encouraging signs’ for Surrey basketball player who collapsed during game.

The medical emergency happened during an early-season exhibition game between Alcoreza’s Thunder squad and Holy Cross Crusaders, at the latter team’s gym on 88th Avenue. The game was postponed after the incident, which happened in the first period.

Alcoreza wore jersey No. 22 for the Thunder, and was pictured holding the ball, front and centre, in a recent team photo.

More to come.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
