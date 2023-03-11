Planet Ice in Maple Ridge is the only B.C. arena to be a finalist in this year’s Kraft Hockeyville contest. (The News file)

Planet Ice in Maple Ridge is the only B.C. arena to be a finalist in this year’s Kraft Hockeyville contest. (The News file)

B.C. arena named finalist in Kraft Hockeyville contest

Planet Ice is one of the four finalists competing for the $250,000 grand prize

After weeks of campaigning for community support, the hard work of the Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association (RMMHA) and the citizens of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows has finally paid of, with Planet Ice being named one of the four finalists in the Kraft Hockeyville contest.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge arena in the running for Kraft Hockeyville contest

Out of the countless arenas that entered into this year’s contest, Kraft Heinz and the NHL selected Maple Ridge’s arena as one of the top entries deserving of the $250,000 grand prize.

Adam Butler, president of Kraft Heinz Canada, explained that making this decision wasn’t simple.

“We received thousands of entries from deserving communities and narrowing it to four finalists was certainly a challenge,” said Butler.

“This year’s top four finalists truly embody the heart and soul of hockey and now it’s up to Canada to vote for the winning community.”

VIDEO: NHL players come out in support of Maple Ridge arena in Kraft Hockeyville contest

Here are the four finalists in the Kraft Hockeyville 2023 contest:

• Maple Ridge Planet Ice (Maple Ridge, B.C.)

• Maurice Chaput Arena (Ste. Anne, MB)

• West Lorne Arena (West Lorne, ON)

• Centre Sportif Bellechasse-Dorchester (Saint-Anselme, QC)

The next phase of the contest will involve the public voting on which arena they want to see win. Public voting will open on March 31 at 6 a.m. PST and will then close on April 1 at 2 p.m. PST.

Voting can be done by visiting https://www.krafthockeyville.ca/.

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

contesthockeyMaple Ridge

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Two hospitalized for smoke inhalation following Coldstream house fire

Just Posted

Okanagan Hockey Academy’s David Hoy scored his team’s first goal on Saturday, March 11, against the Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna U17 in Penticton. The OHA secured a 4-1 victory to open its CSSHL Championships in 2023. (Logan Lockhart/Western News)
PHOTOS: Okanagan Hockey Academy, Kelowna battle at CSSHL Championships in Penticton

Alleycats Alliance volunteers will be at PetSmart on Banks Road on Saturday and Sunday, March 11 and 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Look for a new feline friend with the help of Alleycats Alliance in Kelowna

The Kelowna International Airport (YLW) hosted its spring travel show on Saturday, March 11. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Kelowna International Airport hosts spring travel show

The Kelowna Rockets need one point on Saturday night to clinch their playoff spot. (@TheWHL/Twitter)
Kelowna Rockets beat Vancouver, get help in standings; 1 point away from playoff berth

Pop-up banner image