B.C. announces $10.5M for small businesses impacted by vandalism

Owners can apply for up to $2K for cost of repairs or up to $1K for prevention

A woman walks in Chinatown in Vancouver, Friday, February 5, 2021. The provincial government has announced up to $10.5 million for small businesses to apply for grants for repairs for vandalism or prevention. The announcement was in Chinatown on Wednesday (July 26, 2023) which has been hard hit by vandalism in recent years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Small businesses in B.C. will soon be able to apply for grants for vandalism repairs and prevention.

Jobs and Economic Development Minister Brenda Bailey announced up to $10.5 million to give small business the relief from the cost of vandalism. Bailey made the announcement in Vancouver’s Chinatown Wednesday (July 26), which has been hard hit by vandalism in recent years.

Business owners will be able to apply to up to $2,000 for the cost of repairs or $1,000 for vandalism prevention. It will begin in the fall and will be retroactive to Jan. 1, 2023.

More to come.

@laurenpcollins1

lauren.collins@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC governmentProvincial GovernmentSmall Business