Heart and Stroke CEO Adrienne Bakker joins B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix for a funding announcement for the organization’s FAST program. (Heart and Stroke Foundation/Twitter)

B.C. announces $1.5M to help people detect signs of stroke

Money will help Heart and Stroke Foundation to run FAST program for five straight years

B.C. residents now have a $1.5-million boost to help them recognize the signs of stroke.

Health Minister Adrian Dix announced Wednesday the money will go towards the Hearth and Stroke Foundation’s FAST signs-of-stroke program.

FAST stands for:

  • Face (is it drooping?)
  • Arms (can you raise them?)
  • Speech (is it slurred or jumbled?)
  • Time (to call 911 right away)

Foundation CEO Adrienne Bakker said the foundation will be able to run the program for five consecutive years – a record for Canada.

“Over the campaign’s three-year duration, the proportion of people who can name two or more major signs of stroke has increased from 14 to 53 per cent,” said Bakker.

“Recognizing the signs of stroke and acting quickly can mean the difference between life and death… and a good recovery and lasting disability.”

If a stroke is left untreated, she said, the brain can lose “as many neurons in just one hour as a regular person would lose in four years. Every minute of delay is up to 1.9 million neurons dying.”

Strokes are the third leading cause of death in B.C., and the leading cause of disability in adults in Canada.

There are about 62,000 strokes in Canada each year. “That’s one every nine minutes,” Bakker said.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Businesses concerned about the state of downtown Kelowna
Next story
One dead, one injured in motorcycle accident southwest of Nakusp

Just Posted

Increased fire activity at Okanagan Mountain Park

The Goode’s Creek wildfire remains out of control and is still pegged at 1,370 hectares.

Stolen vehicle found after Kelowna woman uses the power of Facebook

Michelle Casey made a Facebook post after her daughter’s car was stolen from her driveway

Laurel Packinghouse courtyard project proceeding

The $500,000 cost covered partly by $235,000 BC Gaming grant

Wildfire crews combat fires sparked by lightning near Central Okanagan

Air support is being used on two fires outside of Peachland and West Kelowna

Children left fatherless after heart transplant fails

The friends and family of a former Kelowna man are looking to raise funds to help his wife

Safe-proof your home and avoid vacation becoming ‘open season’ for burglars

Crime Stoppers offers tips on ensuring home security while away B.C. Day long weekend

UPDATE: Monte and Sugar fires seek substantial growth

Number and size of fires continues to grow in North Okanagan

Revelstoke man still missing

RCMP release more details in hopes of finding John Cunliffe, last seen June 18

Hundreds turn to ICBC after Kootenay acid spill damages cars

Undercarriages, frames and suspensions are being examined for signs of sulfuric acid contamination

VIDEO: B.C. wildfire crews paying close attention to storms in next 48 hours

B.C. was hit with lightning on Tuesday night, sparking 132 new wildfires within 24 hours

B.C. volunteer firefighters work night patrols as raging wildfire rains ash, embers

Keremeos firefighters say they will work night shifts as long as needed, patrolling the Snowy Mountain fire.

1 person dead, another missing after float plane crashes in B.C. lake

Rescue crews are rushing to the scene

Opposition parties blast minister for ‘dangerous’ EpiPen shortage

The NDP says the Liberals must take all steps necessary to prevent a future supply crunch.

Miracle Treat Day returns Aug. 9 in support of BC Children’s Hospital

Annual Dairy Queen Blizzard fundraiser now in its 16th year

Most Read