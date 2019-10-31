Award ceremony set to occur this Sunday for three Kelowna men who helped save a life

The men helped keep Kevin Trottier alive after he crashed his car while suffering a cardiac arrest

An award ceremony is being held on Sunday for three Kelowna residents who helped to save a man’s life.

The incident happened when Kevin Trottier crashed his car after he suffered a cardiac arrest near Smith Creek in Kelowna. He had been mountain biking shortly before operating the vehicle.

Kayle Trottier, Kale Rempel and Nic McLaren —three passerbys who stumbled upon Kevin after they also had finished mountain biking in the area — stepped in to perform life-saving CPR on Kevin to help keep him alive before paramedics arrived on scene.

Adding to the heroic event, Kayle was Kevin’s son and he had just learned CPR a few months earlier from his gym teacher.

BC Emergency Health Services said it was remarkable the three men managed to keep Kevin alive, particularly since a persons’s chance of surviving a cardiac arrest drops by about ten per cent for each minute that passes without them getting help.

The ceremony is set to take place at 2 p.m. at 1515 Keehn Road in Kelowna. The award recipients, paramedics and local gym teacher who taught the CPR will all be at the event.

To learn more about the different awards given out to provincial hero’s, you can visit the BC Emergency Health Service’s website.

