Avoid being a scam victim in 2019

Better Business Bureau offers some helpful insights

A frequent question posed to the Better Business Bureau asks why are so many people victims of scams and frauds despite the continuous efforts of the consumer protection agency to inform and educate the public.

The BBB reports there is no simple answer, as an individual’s age, background, life experiences and general level of awareness are some of the things that influence their likelihood to be a victim.

“Canadians lose millions of dollars annually to scams and frauds, the majority of which go unreported,” said Karla Davis, manager of community and public relations with the BBB’s Mainland BC office.

RELATED: Canadians tuning out real Canada Revenue Agency agents because of phone scammers

“While prevention through education is one of the best strategies to fight scams and frauds, people will also need to decide that they will actively protect themselves in 2019.”

Regardless of the influencing factors, you can reduce the chances of becoming a victim of a scam or fraud by committing to these new year resolutions:

1. Do research before dealing with a business. Before making a purchase or hiring a service provider, check with BBB to see the business profile and read the customer reviews. Only do transactions with reputable dealers and as always, if a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.

2. Read the fine print. Know all the terms and conditions of your purchase or service agreement, especially if the offer or advertisement mentions a risk free trial. If details such as a physical address, contact information and return policy are missing, particularly, if the transaction is online, be wary about sharing your credit card information.

3. Check your credit card statements regularly. Practice to review your statements in detail as you receive them. This is a good way to identify charges to your card that you did not approve. The sooner you spot these unauthorized transactions, report it to your credit card company and request a chargeback, the better your chances to get your money back and prevent future unauthorized access to your account.

4. Avoid clicking pop up ads. Scammers have increased their use of pop-up ads, especially on social media, to trick people into clicking questionable links or unknowingly signing up for subscriptions; so avoid them. You can also reduce the number of pop-up ads by using the ad blocker feature on your device and by updating your anti-virus software.

5. Change your passwords regularly. Changing your passwords at least 3 times per year is a good way to prevent identification theft. Practice to have a password on your mobile phone, since it is one device that is easy to lose and usually contains a lot of private and confidential information. When creating your passwords, they should be at least 12 characters long and should never be family or pet names or even words founds in the dictionary. Mark March 15 on your calendar as National Password Day—a great opportunity to refresh the passwords!

6. Keep ignoring tax scammers. Although Canadians are getting better at identifying this scam, we must not get complacent. Always remember that the Canada Revenue Agency does not send emails, text messages or threatening phone calls for unpaid taxes.

7. Never participate in any pyramid scheme. No matter how tempting the offer, say no to any kind of ‘get rich quick’ opportunity, as they are usually pyramid schemes and these are illegal. Be very wary of offers that claim to give you significant returns in a very short amount of time, have no paper trail and require cash only.

8. Educate others and report scams and frauds. Always share what you know about scams and frauds with your family and friends, as knowledge is one of the best forms of protection. If you or anyone you know is a victim, report it to BBB and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre. Keep updated on the scams that may be active in your area by checking BBB’s Scam Tracker regularly.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Collision closes Highway 97 in Peachland

Just Posted

Avoid being a scam victim in 2019

Better Business Bureau offers some helpful insights

Collision closes Highway 97 in Peachland

A two vehicle crash has closed a section of Highway 97 between Peachland and Summerland

Kelowna Rockets’ Foote notches two points as Canada downs Germany at World Juniors

Nolan Foote opened the scoring and added an assist in Canada’s win today

Number of illegal moose killing ‘disappointing’ in North Okanagan

Conservation Office says this has been a bad year for poaching in Kelowna

Another Indigenous foster child sues Kelowna social workers over misappropriated funds, neglect

Robert Riley Saunders is facing another lawsuit for allegedly stealing money from foster children

Welcome Inn invites community to tour new Kelowna shelter

The site will officially open on New Year’s Day

Small parking stalls and late-night vacuuming: Top 10 absurd 911 calls in 2019

E-comm 911 says calls are not just strange, they can be dangerous

Investigation launched in reported poaching of black bear cub in the north Okanagan

BC Conservation Officer Service investigating alleged killing of cub in Beaverdell-Carmi region

EI premiums to fall in 2020 for workers and employers

As of Jan. 1, the premium for individual workers will drop four cents per $100 of insurable earnings

UPDATE: Traffic now moving following accident near Enderby

Both drivers taken to hospital following crash near Highway 97B junction

New North Okanagan group celebrates benefits of whole foods

Plant-based groups sets down roots

Cleanup continues after 26 train cars derail near B.C.-Alberta border

The train was carrying potash, according to the B.C. government

South Okanagan Indo-Canadian community donates over $500,000 to local medical foundation

Over the past five years, a group of more than 300 individuals… Continue reading

B.C. teen Amanda Todd’s cyberbullying case could go to court in 2020

Amanda Todd victim in 2012

Most Read