Lake Country Council is meeting over the Okanagan Regional Library's decision to move from the District Hall to some soon-to-be vacant portables. (David Venn - Calendar Staff)

Average Lake Country homeowner paying $111 more in taxes

Tax increase of 5.88 per cent adopted by council

Lake Country is sticking with a 5.88 per cent tax hike for 2022.

Based on the average home in the district, valued at $993,000, homeowners will be handing over approximately $111 more.

Council adopted the 2022-2026 financial plan bylaw March 15, which includes this year’s budget.

A 6.12 per cent increase was originally being considered, but council decided to hold off on hiring a new deputy fire chief to mid-year.

READ MORE: 6.12% tax hike on tap for Lake Country

READ MORE: Tax increase trimmed slightly in Lake Country

@LC_Calendar
newsroom@lakecountrynews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Municipal GovernmentProperty taxes

Previous story
Kokanee population ‘collapsed’ in Kootenay Lake but unlikely to disappear
Next story
Alberta women identified as victim in Trans-Canada rockslide

Just Posted

(Allen Douglas/Submitted)
Kelowna Rockets drop fourth straight against Blazers

Conceptual rendering of Pacific Avenue development (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Building permit approved for five-storey condo in Kelowna’s Capri-Landmark District

(Jan Vozenilek/Copper Sky Productions)
Microplastics research being conducted in Okanagan Lake

Lake Country Council is meeting over the Okanagan Regional Library's decision to move from the District Hall to some soon-to-be vacant portables. (David Venn - Calendar Staff)
Average Lake Country homeowner paying $111 more in taxes