Avalanche risk increased for Kootenay-Columbia region

Winter weather has increased the risk of an avalance in the backcountry

A considerable avalanche risk is being issued for the South Columbia and Kootenay Boundary regions of B.C.

Due to the winter storm headed for the Interior a danger rating of three has been issued for the South Columbia and Kootenay Boundary backcountry.

Natural avalanches are possible but human-triggered avalanches are more likely.

The new snow and wind could form easily avoidable storm slabs according to Avalanche Canada. Back Country users are warning to avoid areas with a danger rating of three or stay in areas with conservative terrain.

