Avalanche control work to close Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden

DriveBC said the closure is for avalanche control from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 27

Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden will be closed tomorrow (Jan. 27) from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for avalanche control work.

The closure will cover the entire stretch of Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden for most of the day. During the closure, there will be no alternative route available, so drivers should plan ahead.

DriveBC made the announcement Thursday afternoon. They also said that an update on the progress would be made on Friday (Jan. 27) at 4 p.m.

