Crews clean up after avalanche control activities on Highway 1 at Three Valley Gap in January., 2019. (Photo by B.C. Ministry of Transportation)

Avalanche control west of Revelstoke today

Highway 1 will be closed between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Avalanche work is planned today west of Revelstoke.

The work will be roughly 20 km west of Revelstoke from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The road will be closed.

There is a winter storm warning in effect from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass on Highway 1 through Revelstoke with up to 60 cm expected.

DriveBC has also issued a travel advisory for the same stretch of road due to limited visibility with heavy snowfall. Drivers should anticipate delays due to weather and possible other closures for avalanche control throughout the corridor.

Plan accordingly.

For updates, check DriveBC.

