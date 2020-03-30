Avalanche on Highway 1 over Rogers Pass March 29. (Twitter)

Avalanche blocked Highway 1 near Revelstoke yesterday

Highway 1 over Rogers Pass was closed for most of the day

Highway 1 over Rogers Pass was closed for most of yesterday due to avalanche control.

One avalanche blocked the highway at one of the five snowsheds that cover the road over the pass.

According to the Parks Canada weather station at Rogers Pass, the area received more than 20 cm of snow last weekend.

At 1,315 metres, the snowpack is 200 cm.

According to DriveBC, driving conditions are slushy with slippery section.

There is avalanche control work planned in Yoho National Park from 3:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. MDT. The road will be closed during that time.

According to Environment Canada, the rain is expected to continue in Revelstoke today, with the snow level rising to 1000 metres by the afternoon.

There is chance for snow at valley bottom in Revelstoke this evening.

Highway 1 closed yesterday at around 1 p.m. and didn’t reopen until 2:40 a.m. today.

trans-canada highway

