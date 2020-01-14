Australian identified as passenger who died on Vancouver flight diverted to Honolulu

The 38-year-old was on the Air Canada flight with his wife, another family member and five children

By Rob Shikina of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, a Black Press Media publication

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office has identified the man who died mid-flight on an Air Canada jet that was diverted to Honolulu.

Christopher Woodgate, 38, died Saturday and an autopsy was underway to determine his exact cause of death, the medical examiner’s office said.

The Australian citizen was on the flight with his wife, another family member and five children, said Jessica Lani Rich, of the nonprofit that assists visitors in distress, Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii.

Air Canada said in a statement that flight AC035 had departed from Vancouver, B.C., for Brisbane, Australia, and diverted to Honolulu about 9:20 a.m. Saturday as a result of a medical emergency.

The airline said there were 257 customers and 13 crew on board. Passengers were given hotel and food vouchers and were rescheduled on AC2135, which departed Honolulu for Brisbane at 8:35 a.m. on Monday.

No details were provided on the nature of the medical emergency.

Rich said Woodgate had been sick prior to the flight. She said her organization helped his family with bereavement arrangements.

Her group also hired a nurse to ensure an 11-year-old unaccompanied minor, who was also on the flight, was cared for in Honolulu.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter