More than 50 friends and family gather to remember Sitara Liquor store manager Katherine McIlravey in Lake Country on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 25. ( Jordy Cunningham/Black Press Media)

August 2022: Lake Country liquor store owner dies in Enderby RV fire

Katherine McIlravey died on Aug. 1 from her injuries

Lake Country lost a member of their community in August when the manager of Sitara Liquor Store died in a RV fire.

The RV fire happened on July 31 at the Mable Lake Resort RV Park and it was reported someone died in the incident. On Aug. 3, the store’s Facebook page confirmed the person who died was their manager Katherine McIlravey.

McIlravey, 50, was in the RV when it caught fire. According to police, a witness provided first aid at the scene until emergency services arrived. The fire was doused by locals by the time firefighters arrived on scene. BC Wildfire also attended the scene.

She was transported to the hospital by ambulance but died from her injuries on Aug. 1.

“The circumstances leading to the woman’s death are being investigated, however, based on the findings of the initial investigation, no criminality is suspected and the BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means they came to their unexpected death,” said Cpl. Neil Body, an RCMP media relations officer.

On Aug. 25, Sitara Liquor Store, located in The Lakes community, held a memorable service for McIlravey. More than 50 family and friends were in attendance, many of them shedding tears as they spoke in a small ceremony in front of the store, telling stories about McIlravey and how they met her.

Before managing Sitara Liquor, she managed Shannon Lake Liquor Store in West Kelowna for more than seven years.

McIlravey’s son Jake set up a GoFundMe to help with damages from the fire and more. He is just short of his $5,000 goal.

