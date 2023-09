The sale was supposed to take place Sept. 25 at the Municipal Hall

The public auction of a Lake Country property has been cancelled.

A property in Whiskey Cove worth $10.2 million was supposed to be auctioned off on Sept. 25.

The property had been up for auction because of taxes owing.

The district did not offer a reason for the cancellation.

Lake Countrytaxes