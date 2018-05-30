Attempted murder suspect may be in Vernon area

Police have been unable to locate Tyson Cole, wanted for attempted murder and firearms offences

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man who may be in the Vernon area.

Tyson Darryl Cole is wanted for attempted murder and other firearm related offences.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP have made several attempts to locate Cole, however have been unsuccessful.

Cole is described as African American male, five-foot-eight, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He is considered armed and dangerous, and police advise not to attempt to make contact with or apprehend him.

If you have any information about Tyson Cole, or where he might be, please contact the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.



newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

