In May 2019, Brennan Joel Metlewsky and Jordan Robert Kupser were charged with attempted murder, robbery and aggravated assault stemming from an incident that took place in Vernon in 2017. (Facebook photo)

Attempted murder charges dropped for pair accused in Vernon stabbing

Brennan Metlewsky and Jordan Kupser will appear in Supreme Court to set a new trial date

A new trial has been ordered for two men accused of a stabbing in Vernon three years ago.

Brennan Joel Metlewsky and Jordan Robert Kupser were charged with attempted murder, robbery and aggravated assault stemming from an incident that took place in Vernon in 2017.

At a preliminary hearing in Vernon earlier this week, the two 24-year-olds had their attempted murder charges dropped by the Crown.

“The Crown did not seek a committal on count 1 (attempted murder) after concluding the charge assessment standard was no longer met,” said Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for the BC Prosecution Service.

On May 15, 2017, Vernon RCMP reported a 45-year-old man was in serious condition after he was stabbed numerous times at an apartment building in the 2900 block of 43rd Avenue. Metlewsky and Kupser were charged two years later in connection to the attack.

Metlewsky and Kupser’s case has been transferred to the B.C. Supreme Court, where they will stand trial on their charges of aggravated assault and robbery.

A date has not yet been set for the trial.

