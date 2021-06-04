A new street sign at the intersection of 4 Street NE and the Trans-Canada Highway incorrectly states the highway runs north-south. On June 4, the ministry of transportation said they will be replacing the sign as soon as possible. (Zachary Roman - Salmon Arm Observer)

A new street sign at the intersection of 4 Street NE and the Trans-Canada Highway incorrectly states the highway runs north-south. On June 4, the ministry of transportation said they will be replacing the sign as soon as possible. (Zachary Roman - Salmon Arm Observer)

Attempt to mark Highway 1 directions in Salmon Arm goes south

Sign placed by transportation ministry provides wrong directions on Trans-Canada

A highway sign recently installed in downtown Salmon Arm may have some drivers scratching their heads and double checking their GPS.

Located at the soon-to-be-lit intersection of 4th Street NE and the Trans-Canada (one of the safety improvements of the Highway 1 corridor project), the sign offers drivers travelling onto the highway from the north side of downtown some confusing directions: “North” for those turning left and “South” for those turning right.

While sections of the highway may run north or south, this section, and the Trans-Canada as a whole, runs east to west.

B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure apologized for the error.

“A mistake was made, as the sign should say ‘east-west’ instead of ‘north-south,’” commented the ministry in an email to the Observer. “We will be removing the sign and replacing it as quickly as possible.”

Read more: Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Read more: Ban on open burns, fireworks, announced for Kamloops Fire Centre

@roman_reports
zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

trans-canada highway

Previous story
Highway now fully reopened at scene of Spallumcheen lumber yard fire
Next story
B.C. COVID-19 clinics busier as second-dose rollout gets going

Just Posted

Photos of Mona Wang, the injuries she sustained and a still from surveillance footage of Const. Lacey Browning pushing her head into the ground with a boot. (Contributed)
Settlement reached in UBCO wellness check between Kelowna RCMP, Mona Wang

Mona Wang sued the RCMP after a rough wellness check in January 2020

A fully involved cabin fire has spread to nearby homes off Westside Road Friday, June 4 near Komasket Beach. (Darlene Lynn photo)
UPDATE: Fire under control after claiming several homes off Westside Road near Vernon

Cabins go up in flames in Emerald Bay, near Komasket Beach

Danny Fulton receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel on April 27. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Second-dose COVID vaccination clinic planned for Big White next week

A first-dose clinic will also be held in Rutland next week

Wayne Derkach buys a raffle ticket off Funtastic general manager Akbal Mund in support of local sports groups Friday in front of ARC Liquor. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Funtastic still pitching in support for Greater Vernon sports groups

Despite no ball tournament or music festival, organizers are fundraising to give back

As of noon on June 11, 2021, Category 2 and 3 open burns, as well as fireworks, will be prohibited within the Kamloops Fire Centre. (Contributed)
Ban on open burns, fireworks, announced for Kamloops Fire Centre

Prohibition to take effect throughout Okanagan-Shuswap as of noon on Friday, June 11

An air tanker drops retardant on the lumber yard fire in Spallumcheen Thursday, June 3. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here are the region’s biggest stories

RCMP. (Phil McLaclan/Capital News file)
‘Distraught man’ arrested after Kelowna apartment building fire

The man barricaded himself in a room while fire crews attempted to put out a fire at the building

A drum song performer participates in a drumg song at Kelowna’s City Park Friday afternoon (June 4). Hundreds came out to honour the lives of the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were discovered last week at the former grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
PHOTOS: Hundreds gather at Kelowna tribute in honour of Kamloops 215

‘We’re not going to let it be swept under the rug anymore. It’s too late’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A new street sign at the intersection of 4 Street NE and the Trans-Canada Highway incorrectly states the highway runs north-south. On June 4, the ministry of transportation said they will be replacing the sign as soon as possible. (Zachary Roman - Salmon Arm Observer)
Attempt to mark Highway 1 directions in Salmon Arm goes south

Sign placed by transportation ministry provides wrong directions on Trans-Canada

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Lineup for a target-community COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Surrey, May 28, 2021. (Peace Arch News)
B.C. COVID-19 clinics busier as second-dose rollout gets going

183 new cases Friday, one new outbreak at Kelowna General

The Senate of Canada building and Senate Chamber are pictured in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Forced and coerced sterilization of Indigenous women ongoing, Senate report reveals

A Senate committee on human rights says it is aware of a case as recently as 2019

ICBC’s new fairness officer will make recommendations to resolve customer complaints and improve the decision-making process. (file)
Fairness officer role approved as ICBC launches enhanced care auto insurance

New position is expected to be in place by the end of the year

Most Read