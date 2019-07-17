Athletes and volunteers ecstatic about triathlon’s return to the Okanagan

Race will take place in 2020 on Aug. 30 in Penticton

Athletes eager to register for the next Ironman in Penticton line up on Tuesday after the announcement that the race would officially return to the city in 2020. (Robin Grant - Western News)

A long line of athletes eager to register for the next Ironman Canada in Penticton filled Rotary Park on Tuesday.

The official announcement on July 16 was that the city would once again host the triathlon after a seven-year hiatus.

“Welcome home!” said Mayor John Vassilaki. “I’m ecstatic to have Ironman back in the City of Penticton not only because it is one of the finest events that takes place in the world. But because of the vibrancy it’s going to give our city again after the absence of how many years? Seven years.

“Our city is going to be humming again for a couple weeks at the end of August … I can’t tell you how much it’s going to help the economy of the South Okanagan — not just the City of Penticton but the whole region.”

On Aug. 30, the 2020 Subaru Ironman Canada will begin with a 3.8 kilometre swim in Okanagan Lake, the same location as the original race.

The triathlon will also include the iconic single loop, 180-kilometre bike course with the scenic climb up and over Richter pass taking athletes on a tour of the Okanagan’s beautiful wine country.

The course will wrap up with a 41 kilometre run featuring some of the historical course and new elements to show off the sights of Penticton and the surrounding region.

Penticton hosted its first full-distance Ironman triathlon in 1983 and continued to do so every year until 2012.