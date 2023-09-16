The BC Conservation Officer Service is urging Mission residents to take precautions after reports of aggressive coyotes in the area. (Pixabay)

The BC Conservation Officer Service is urging Mission residents to take precautions after reports of aggressive coyotes in the area. (Pixabay)

At least 7 people report being bitten by a coyote in the Lower Mainland

In the latest incident, a man was cycling when he was bitten

British Columbia’s Conservation Officer Service says it is investigating after a man reported being bitten by a coyote in Mission.

The service issued a Facebook post saying the man was cycling along Nelson Street near Lougheed Highway around 9:30 a.m. Friday (Sept. 15) when he stopped to take a photograph of the animal.

The service says the coyote then bit him, but he was not seriously injured.

It says conservation officers were nearby and patrolled the area, but no coyotes were spotted.

READ MORE: Aggressive coyotes on the prowl in Mission with 6 people bit in one day

Aggressive coyotes in the Mission area have the BC Conservation Officer Service urging residents to take precautions.

Six people suffered minor injuries in coyote incidents in Mission on Thursday morning and while COS is investigating, it is unknown how many coyotes could be involved in the incidents.

– With files from Dillon White

The Canadian Press

Dangerous Animals

Love The Lake Country Calendar?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Small fires spark in the Shuswap
Next story
Vancouver firefighter sent to hospital after roof collapses during fire

Just Posted

Attendees of the Sept. 15, Friday’s for Future event in Kelowna. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Kelowna community unified to grieve, plan for the future as wildfires burn on

159 Traders destroyed (Rob Baker)
A personal thank you from a firefighter on the McDougall Creek blaze

City of Kelowna feud with Hotel Eldorado comes to a close

Kelowna City Hall. (Capital News file photo)
On a mission to inform Kelowna residents about borrowing $241M for recreation

Pop-up banner image