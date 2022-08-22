Police tape is shown in this Tuesday, May 2, 2107 file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Police tape is shown in this Tuesday, May 2, 2107 file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

At least 40 people displaced by explosion and fire in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Assistant Fire Chief Pierre Morin says the cause of the explosion is not known

Dozens of people have been left without a home after an apparent explosion sparked a fire between two buildings in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

Assistant Fire Chief Pierre Morin with Vancouver Fire Rescue Services says social services staff are trying to house at least 40 people from the single-room occupancy hotels.

Morin says the cause of the explosion is not known but it blew out a couple of windows before flames spread to the inside of the buildings.

He says there is significant fire and water damage to both hotels on Powell Street, which remains closed to traffic following the blaze, which is believed to have been sparked around 4 a.m.

Morin says one person suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

The blaze occurred in the same neighbourhood where a street encampment has been ordered dismantled by the city’s fire chief due to fire and safety concerns, prompting widespread discussions about homelessness in the city.

RELATED: Fire tears through community church in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

RELATED: Threatening flyers distributed throughout Vancouver tent encampment: police

firePovertyVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Man who attacked Keremeos village staff found not criminally responsible
Next story
‘I don’t want to die’: Kelowna’s ‘tent city’ Mama calls for drug reform as 6 lives lost per day in B.C.

Just Posted

Isaac Wegner of the Okanagan Sun runs with the ball against the Westshore Rebels at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna. (Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
Okanagan Sun stay perfect in romp over Raiders

Highway showing dedicated bus lane. (Photo/City of West Kelowna)
Bus-only lanes on Highway 97 in West Kelowna could ease traffic congestion

Actress Lucy Hale enjoying Okanagan Lake on a boat (Instagram)
A Pretty Little Liar is ‘krazy for Kelowna’

Godfrey's aunt says that Austyn was a "beautiful soul." (Kelly Robertson/ GoFundMe.com)
Investigation into suspicious death in Kelowna leaves questions unanswered