Ask Oscar anything about Kelowna’s Glenmore landfill

Seagulls feast on waste dumped at the Glenmore Landfill in Kelowna. (Black Press file photo)

Oscar is ready to answer any questions residents have about the Glenmore Landfill.

The City of Kelowna launched Oscar on its website as a text-based chatbot, and on the Landfill phone line (250-469-8880) as a voice assistant earlier this year.

Landfill users can ask questions such as where they can take specific items for disposal or recycling, as well as accepted materials, fees and hours of operation.

“We are thrilled to offer this additional and innovative way for residents to access information about the landfill and waste services on their own terms,” said Scott Hoekstra, landfill and compost operations manager.

Oscar can also transfer callers to landfill staff during regular office working hours (7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., seven days a week, excluding Christmas, Boxing and New Year’s Day).

Staff is still available to help with cases that Oscar has trouble with. Since Oscar is still learning and doesn’t know everything, patience is appreciated with human and non-human entities.

More information about Oscar and other chatbots can be found on the City of Kelowna website.

