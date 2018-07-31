Ash coats a car in downtown Penticton. Image: Kristi Patton

Update: Ash falls in Okanagan as Similkameen fire grows

Drivers from Penticton to Vernon are reporting a layer of ash on their vehicles.

UPDATED: 9 p.m.

As a short-lived thunder and lightning storm moved across the valley, residents left work to find their cars blanketed in ash Tuesday afternoon.

Drivers from Penticton to Vernon reported a layer of ash on their vehicles.

Environment Canada states its models indicate the smoke is mostly coming from the large Snowy Mountain Fire south of Keremeos.

Related: 481 properties on evacuation alert as Snowy Mountain fire rages

Related: Rappel crew lands to attack Mount Bastion fire near Salmon Arm

As of Tuesday evening, the Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen put 481 properties on evacuation alert in the Lower Similkameen because of the threat of that wildfire.

The fire is still listed at 3,050 hectares in size but is expected to grow because of the aggressive behaviour Tuesday.

Reports came in of thunder rolling across the Similkameen, Okanagan and Shuswap. A short burst of rain was also noted in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Hedley.

Related: Thunderstorms expected in Kelowna

Related: Relief from smoky skies predicted for Okanagan

Related: Glenfir wildfire holds at 100 hectares

Related: Okanagan Mountain Park fire still out of control

Related: Mount Eneas fire near Peachland holding at 1,793 hectares

Send us your best ash, fire and lightning photos to okanagan@bpdigital.ca.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: Rappel crew lands to attack Mount Bastion fire near Salmon Arm
Next story
Update: 481 properties in Cawston/Keremeos area on evac alert as Snowy Mountain fire rages

Just Posted

Update: Ash falls in Okanagan as Similkameen fire grows

Drivers from Penticton to Vernon are reporting a layer of ash on their vehicles.

Thunderstorms expected in Kelowna

According to Environment Canada, thunderstorms are predicted for July 31

Members of Lake Country council have yet to announce if they’re seeking re-election

Council is divided on who will run for the next civic election

NHL all-stars replace West Kelowna boy’s stolen jersey

The jersey was stolen from his mom’s car

Election packages available for Lake Country candidates

Packages are available for those who wish to run in the next municipal election

Update: 481 properties in Cawston/Keremeos area on evac alert as Snowy Mountain fire rages

As of Tuesday, July 31, the Snowy Mountain fire has grown to 3,050 hectares in size

Update: Okanagan Mountain Park fire still out of control

The Goode’s Creek wildfire remains out of control and is still pegged at 1,370 hectares.

Update: Rappel crew lands to attack Mount Bastion fire near Salmon Arm

Smoke can be seen from the southwest side of the mountain

Texting while walking increases risk of getting hit by car: UBC study

Engineers found that distracted pedestrians had more trouble maintaining walking speed and gait

B.C. breaks record for summer electricity use

Monday’s power consumption marked an 18-per-cent increase from the same day last year

Peachy B.C. tourism icon needs help IDing 90’s rioters for closure

The Peach in Penticton wants to track down rioters who rolled the concession into Okanagan Lake

95-year-old B.C. resident shoos bear out of her kitchen – twice!

Juvenile black bear no match for spry senior

Convicted offenders in B.C. 3x more likely to die without methadone: study

Chances of continuing treatment could increase dramatically with support for housing, employment

Only a ‘lunatic’ would text and drive: BC Children’s Hospital

Doctor urges teens to put their phones away when behind the wheel

Most Read