Update: Ash falls in Okanagan as Similkameen fire grows

UPDATED: 9 p.m.

As a short-lived thunder and lightning storm moved across the valley, residents left work to find their cars blanketed in ash Tuesday afternoon.

Drivers from Penticton to Vernon reported a layer of ash on their vehicles.

Environment Canada states its models indicate the smoke is mostly coming from the large Snowy Mountain Fire south of Keremeos.

As of Tuesday evening, the Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen put 481 properties on evacuation alert in the Lower Similkameen because of the threat of that wildfire.

The fire is still listed at 3,050 hectares in size but is expected to grow because of the aggressive behaviour Tuesday.

Reports came in of thunder rolling across the Similkameen, Okanagan and Shuswap. A short burst of rain was also noted in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Hedley.

