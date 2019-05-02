Art from the heart for Okanagan retirement centre residents

Volunteer Evelyne Turner is doing portraits of Haven Hill residents to share with families.

Picture this.

At age 86, after more than a half-century, Evelyne Turner decided to give up her favourite art form, painting, but to satisfy her creative passion she decided to put pencil to paper for some special people.

Last month, with the approval of administration and families, she started sketching portraits of some of the residents of Haven Hill Retirement Centre where she and husband Harv Baessler have volunteered twice a week for the last 12 years.

“I used to do a lot of painting scenes and various things like that and have sold my work. Now that I’m the age I am, I have decided it’s not worth me painting any more so I’ve given that up entirely and I thought, to keep my hand in art, I want to do something that I can just share, ” said Turner, a former member of the Osoyoos Painters and Potters and the Summerland Pleasure Painters groups. “I’m thoroughly enjoying this, just getting a few laughs. I mean, the next week after I give them their portraits they might not remember them, but they’ve got them in their room and it’s something to pass on to the family.”

This week, she finished a portrait of a 97-year-old lady who is near the end of life, deciding to make the sketch after talking to the woman’s son.

“I love doing it and you know it’s amazing, I’m doing one right now of a lady and she’s, well, I can’t explain it, mentally she’s aware but not all there,” said Turner. “But when you start drawing these people you see something inside them that is not on the surface when you look at them in life.

“You see something totally different and it’s a wonderful feeling. I haven’t got a word for it but I would say that I see their soul. They must have been a wonderful person when they were young and had a family, maybe that’s coming out in the portrait.”

READ ALSO: Dorothy brings love and companionship to Okanagan centre

Generally, she works from photos of her subjects, so far having done nearly a dozen and plans do many more in the future.

“I just love working with the elderly, I really do, that’s how I started my career. If this makes them happy, then that is truly a work of art,” said Turner.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 MarkBrett
Send Mark Brett an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
SNC-Lavalin to step back from 15 countries, swear off fixed-price bids in mining
Next story
B.C. woman forced to celebrate 104th birthday in emergency room

Just Posted

Rockets make big moves at WHL draft

The Rockets originally held the 5th overall pick at the start of the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft

UPDATE: Dog missing after fire destroys home on Westside Road

One house was completely burnt and a dog is believed to have been lost in the fire

Kelowna golf course adds food bank donation to May social

Kelowna Golf and Country Club wants to help restock the Central Okanagan Food Bank

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy but warm, chance of rain

Be sure to tag us in your weather photos on social media with #yourkelowna, #yourvernon, #yourpenticton, or #yoursalmonarm.

West Kelowna moguls star recharges with brief off-season

Mackenzie Schwinghamer is looking to build off her succesful 2018/2019 season

VIDEO: 4 pups of endangered species of wolf born at Chicago zoo

The wolves have over the years been driven to the brink of extinction by hunting

Dog people tend to sing more, while cat people are more talkative with their pets new study finds

Pets also weigh heavily into the financial decisions of their owners

Summerland quilter creates art using fabric

Barb Gillespie operates Cherry Tree Quilts

Art from the heart for Okanagan retirement centre residents

Volunteer Evelyne Turner is doing portraits of Haven Hill residents to share with families.

UPDATE: Dog missing after central Okanagan home destroyed by flames

Fire crews are on scene of a blaze in the Trader’s Cove area

Ahead of Trudeau meeting, Kenney calls assessment bill a threat to unity

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the bill flagrantly violates Alberta’s constitutional rights

7-Eleven evacuated after smoke billows from bathroom

Heater in bathroom caused smoke, scene noe clear.

Similkameen youth broadens her horizons on Zambia trip

Woman travelled with a group of young Indigenous leaders from across the country

May the force be with your dance shoes for South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Spring Fling

Don’t miss this Star Wars-themed dance party at the Penticton Art Gallery on May 4

Most Read