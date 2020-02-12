The event is taking place at the Lake Country Art Gallery on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Art exhibition coming to Lake Country on Feb. 15

Exhibit will feature four artists from around the Okanagan

Four Okanagan artists are set to converge at the Lake Country Art Gallery on Saturday, Feb. 15 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. for an exhibition titled “An Ekphrastic Poem”.

Liz Earl, Michael Griffin, John Waite and Lois Huey-Heck will each have their own space at the exhibition to showcase their artwork for attendees.

READ MORE: Cat cafe a big success at Lake Country Art Gallery

Lake Country Art Gallery curator Wanda Lock said the artwork will cover a diverse range of outdoor settings.

“Waite’s artwork will be from where his property is located along Commonage Road in Lake Country,” said Lock.

“Earl’s artwork will be from her travels in New Brunswick, Ontario and even Mexico.”

The event will include food and drinks and will be free to the public.

For more information on the event, you can visit the art gallery’s website.

