(RCMP supplied photo)

Arsonist who set Osoyoos RCMP detachment ablaze not criminally responsible

McArthur-Pereira will remain in custody until review board determines if he should be released

A 28-year-old Osoyoos man who was charged with setting fire to the Osoyoos RCMP detachment in July has been found not criminally responsible.

READ MORE: Man allegedly sets fire to South Okanagan RCMP detachment with officers inside

Joseph McArthur-Pereira appeared in B.C. Provincial Court in Penticton on Thursday where the judge determined he was not criminally responsible for charges of arson endangering life and mischief causing danger to life after two psychological assessments were completed.

Defence lawyer James Pennington said McArthur-Pereira believed he had to burn the detachment down in order to set people free who had been killed at the hands of the RCMP and that he didn’t see anything wrong with his actions.

READ MORE: Penticton senior accused of attempted murder in alleged stabbing

At the time of the incident, two on-duty officers smelled smoke at approximately 9:30 p.m. When they went outside to investigate they found the main entrance and front wall of the building was on fire. RCMP said the person who started the fire had used a jerry can of gasoline to start the blaze.

Judge Gregory Koturbash said he was convinced McArthur-Pereira suffered from a mental disorder that rendered him incapable of knowing what he did was wrong. He denied the defence’s application for bail because he said he wasn’t confident McArthur-Pereira did not pose a threat to the public once he was released.

McArthur-Pereira will remain in custody until the British Columbia Review Board determines when he should be released and the conditions.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. speculation tax going up for non-Canadian property owners
Next story
VIDEO: Federal party leaders set to dive into Day 2 of the election campaign

Just Posted

Kelowna Tolko mill shut down for ‘indeterminate’ amount of time

Poor market conditions have caused the operation to shut down for an ‘indeterminate’ period of time

Pieces of Rockets core returning ahead of final pre-season games

Kelowna gets three key players back before Friday’s matchup in Kamloops

West Kelowna pot shop near elementary school to be reviewed further: school trustees

The shop would be located across the street from George Pringle Elementary School

Heat defender earns league accolade as 2nd star of the week

UBCO’s Sam McDonald has led the Heat to a 4-1-1 start to the season

Kelowna woman argues she can safely drive while using chopsticks, judge disagrees

Corinne Jackson was pulled over and ticketed for driving without due care along Highway 33

VIDEO: Pig surprises Vernon family with unusual visit

‘Who’s missing a pig?’: Bella Vista mom asks after peculiar and hilarious incident

Vancouver police officer charged after hitting suspect on bike

The charge relates to a pursuit that took place on Sept. 12, 2018

‘Wait until tomorrow’: RCMP investigate possible threat to Princeton high school

RCMP investigated a possible threat to children and staff at Princeton Secondary… Continue reading

WorkBC unveils new Youth Resource Centre in North Okanagan

Welcoming place for youth to access supports

As three leaders prepare to debate, Trudeau accused of ducking record

Liberal leader to be absent from first debate, hosted by the Maclean’s and CityTV, in Toronto

Kelowna, Vernon see steep dip in housing prices in first six months of 2019

B.C. home to priciest, but also most affordable, places to live in Canada

Summerland Steam finish exhibition series with one win, one loss, two ties

Regular season action begins this weekend

Okanagan’s Winter Carnival seeks makeover for mascots

New look for jopo and jopette of Vernon Winter Carnival

Former B.C. cop who lost his leg in collision running against Elizabeth May

Ron Broda is running in the Saanich-Gulf Islands riding for the People’s Party of Canada

Most Read