Arson suspected remanded in custody

Woman facing four counts in connection with suspicious fires in Armstrong

The suspect in a string of arson fires in Armstrong has made her first court appearance.

Between March 8 and March 12, six suspicious fires were reported in the Armstrong area with varying levels of damage.

No one was injured as a result of any of the fires, all of which were on Warner Avenue and Okanagan Street.

RELATED: Three fires in two nights treated as arson

Colette M Leneveu, 60, is charged with four counts of arson.

She has been remanded in custody pending her next scheduled appearance Friday.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

RELATED: Arrest made in Armstrong arson fires


