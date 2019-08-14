Arrrghh you going to White Spot for lunch in the Okanagan?

It’s the annual Pirate Pak Day with proceeds going to Zajac Ranch for Children

Heave-ho! It’s nearly time for lunch and up here from the crow’s nest of me ship, lunch is looking extra generous today.

It’s White Spot’s annual Pirate Pak Day today across British Columbia.

White Spot will be serving up grub in a Pirate Pak Boat, bringing diners straight back to their youth.

And for every entree purchased on Wednesday, Aug. 14, the restaurant will donate $2 to the Zajac Ranch for Children—a summer camp in Mission that brings joy to youth and young adults dealing with serious medical conditions.

According to White Spot, more than $780,776 has been raised for the Zajac Ranch over the years, providing hundreds of “young mateys” with an unforgettable summer camp experience.

On top of the restaurant’s regular fundraising efforts, it also hosted a Facebook campaign. For every share a promotional video got online, the company donated $1 to the ranch. The video was shared nearly 2,000 times since Aug. 6.

