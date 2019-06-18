Arrested suspect connected to string of Okanagan robberies

Man arrested after failed robbery at Enderby store may be involved in four other such crimes

An alleged robbery spree Monday came to an end after a suspect’s luck ran out during a foiled attempt to rob an Enderby business.

Just before 3 p.m., Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officers were called to an armed robbery in progress located at the Enderby Dollar Dollar store in the 600 block of Cliff Avenue. The suspect male allegedly entered the store brandishing a knife and demanded money from a lone staff member.

“The suspect’s plans were foiled when his attempts to open the register failed and he was forced to take the whole till and fled on foot,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. “The till was later recovered by police nearby, completely intact.”

Front-line officers flooded the area and set up containment in an effort to search for the suspect. Support units such as the police service dog and the forensic identification unit were called to assist in the investigation.

“After extensive patrols were made, the keen eye of one of our officers spotted the man in the distance and was able to take him into custody without further incident,” said Brett. “Through further investigation, police have now been able to connect this suspect to nine different investigations, including four alleged robbery cases in the area over the past month.

“We consider this is a win for the communities of Armstrong and Enderby as the alleged crime spree of this individual has been put to an end. Police will continue their investigation into the recent robberies that have occurred in the communities with additional charges being recommended to the Crown prosecution’s office.”

No one was injured as a result of Monday’s alleged robbery.

A 25-year-old Enderby man remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in provincial court Tuesday.



