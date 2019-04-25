Arrest made in off-road Okanagan park detour

A truck allegedly stolen out of Kelowna Thursday was driven through Ellison Provincial Park before it broke down. (Submitted Photo)

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have arrested a suspect for possession of stolen property after he attempted to take an off-road detour with an alleged stolen vehicle through Ellison Provincial Park.

RCMP were alerted by concerned citizens April 18, just before 4 p.m., that a vehicle was located and appeared to be stuck on a trail in Ellison Park. Given the park had no road access, the RCMP Air Services unit was called upon to assist front line officers in locating the vehicle.

Through further investigation, officers determined the vehicle was an alleged stolen truck out of Kelowna.

“RCMP Air Services arrived on scene and located the vehicle attempting to be driven out of the park,” said Const. Kelly Brett. “Shortly after the vehicle got stuck a male driver fled on foot. As RCMP Air Services continued to track the driver from the air, front line officers located and apprehended him without incident.”

A 36-year-old Vernon man has been held in custody and is facing charges of possession of stolen property and breach of conditions.

